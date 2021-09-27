Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

There are 280,000 people in Pennsylvania over the age of 64 living with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia, and that number is expected to swell to 320,000 over the next four years.

Yet, few state-licensed eldercare facilities have dementia-specific accommodations, nursing homes are short staffed, care costs are exceedingly high, and support is often incredibly thin, a recent Spotlight PA/ PublicSource investigation revealed.

The result, advocates warn, is a perfect storm of limited resources against soaring needs, with many giving Pennsylvania a failing grade on its efforts to prepare.

On Friday, Oct. 8 at noon, join Spotlight PA for a free panel on Alzheimer’s disease preparedness in Pennsylvania and possible solutions..

Our panelists include:

Colin Deppen, reporter and newsletter editor for Spotlight PA

Juliette Rihl, freelance reporter for PublicSource

Clayton Jacobs, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania



Other panelists to be announced.

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org

