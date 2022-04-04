University Park, Pa — Speciality crop farmers got a boost from the state last week, after Gov. Tom Wolf announced a nearly $1 million investment in "overlooked crops."

Funding priority goes to farmers cultivating hemp, hops, hardwoods, honey, barley, and rye and wheat for distilling, brewing and malting.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Richard Roush to highlight the investment, aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of Pennsylvania specialty crops.

There, they joined researchers whose projects are benefitting pollinator health and promoting the competitiveness of Pennsylvania honey.

"Pollinators are critical to the success of Pennsylvania agriculture; one out of every three bites we eat is thanks to pollinators," said Redding. "Honey bees are a critical part of that narrative, but they are also key to growing new markets for specialty crops."

The Grozinger Lab, part of Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences' Center for Pollinator ResearchOpens In A New Window, received a Specialty Crop Block Grant to grow the competitiveness of Pennsylvania honey in the marketplace by identifying honeys' unique floral origins.

The lab uses DNA-barcoding technology to trace pollen grains as botanical fingerprints, allowing Pennsylvania beekeepers to authenticate varietal honey, such as alfalfa, buckwheat, and clover honey. Utilizing the Geographic Information System tools through Beescape, the lab will also analyze trends in habitat and threats impacting foraging bees.

"Supporting honey research and promotion through the Pennsylvania Specialty Crop Block Grant allows the commonwealth to grow its honey market while simultaneously supporting research that will benefit pollinator health, and in return, all of Pennsylvania agriculture," Redding continued.



