WIP: New bill could change primary system in Pennsylvania
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Update: cause of death revealed for individual found on Susquehanna University campus
-
Man charged for staging fake abduction of friend at Walmart in Snyder County
-
Williamsport Police hoping to identify hit and run suspect
-
Judge orders most counts to proceed in lawsuit against Loyalsock Twp. school
-
Couple facing felony charges for a drug bust
-
Lycoming Township couple arrested for endangering the welfare of their children
-
Woman charged for grocery store refund
-
Man strips down, grabs genitals of person during alleged assault
-
Update: Police release details regarding fatal crash Tuesday in Centre County
-
Man charged for allegedly touching and massaging child in sexual manner
Right Now
65°
Sunny
- Humidity: 23%
- Cloud Coverage: 70%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:17:37 AM
- Sunset: 07:55:47 PM
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.