Wyomissing, Pa. ‒ Utilities Employees Credit Union (UECU) has just launched a 2022 Scholarship Contest, offering a $3,000 scholarship to students anywhere in Pennsylvania. Students have until May 23 to apply.

Through a partnership with the Pennsylvania American Consumer Council (PACC), students who live or attend school in Pennsylvania, who will be attending a college or technical/trade school in the fall, can join the credit union and apply for the scholarship.

Scholarship applicants have an opportunity to grow their money skills with UECU’s virtual-based financial wellness program, CueItUp. Applicants can choose from an array of financial topics, including Building Healthy Financial Habits, How to Use a Checking Account, How to Use Credit Cards Responsibly, Buying a Car, and many more.

To help parents and students navigate through the financial aid and student loan financing process, the Credit Union is also offering a free webinar, Student Loans: Connecting the Pieces.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the financial aid process, federal and private student loans, smart borrowing tips, and the timeline from application through student loan disbursement and servicing.

The live webinar will be held May 18 at 1 and 6 p.m. Families can register online at https://uecu.studentchoice.org/resources/on-demand-webinars/.

For 88 years, UECU has been established for 88 years. Students and young adults getting ready to launch their careers benefit from the Credit Union’s special financing options for first-time borrowers, nationwide convenience with the UECU debit card, free mobile services, and cashback rewards. UECU also offers students and their families a better way to pay for college with fixed and variable rate private student loans. Credit Union membership is a lifetime benefit, so no matter where students move to, their membership stays with them.

