Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Police said there are no injuries or arrests at this time after a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of West 4th Street in Williamsport last night.



"The “shots fired” call from last night, March 21

No injuries to report and no arrests at this time."



The 911 call came in at 7:25 p.m., according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety 911 log.



A white Kia sedan with plate number LMB-5994 was seen heading west from the 2100 block of West 4th Street with a white female driving,



Unit 2021, is actively being investigated by members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Unit in conjunction with members from the Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division," Captain Justin Snyder told NorthcentralPA.com .

66 arrived on scene at 7:29 p.m.Police investigated the scene for a little over two ours. Police detached from the scene and the last units were marked available again at 9:42 p.m.