"The “shots fired” call from last night, March 21st 2021, is actively being investigated by members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Unit in conjunction with members from the Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division," Captain Justin Snyder told NorthcentralPA.com. "No injuries to report and no arrests at this time."
The 911 call came in at 7:25 p.m., according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety 911 log.
A white Kia sedan with plate number LMB-5994 was seen heading west from the 2100 block of West 4th Street with a white female driving, NorthcentralPA.com reporter Patrick McCarty said.
Williamsport Bureau of Police Units 61, 62, 67 and 72 were dispatched at 7:27 p.m. Units 72 and 67 were on the scene at 7:27 p.m., and units 61 and 63 were on the scene at 7:28 p.m. Unit 66 arrived on scene at 7:29 p.m.
Police investigated the scene for a little over two ours. Police detached from the scene and the last units were marked available again at 9:42 p.m.
INC DESCRIP MAY NOT BE ACTUAL FINAL DISPOSITION
Date/Time Disp: Inc Description:
03/21/21 19:25:05 135 / SHOTS FIRED
Number: Pref:Street Name: Suff:Street Type: City:
25XX W 4TH ST WIL
Unit: Status: Time Change:
PSP _ATTACH_ 19:30:43
PSP AVAIL 19:30:43
PSP _DETACH_ 21:42:05
MAGOC DISP 20:21:01
MAGOC AVAIL 21:42:06
61 DISP 19:25:05
63 DISP 19:25:05
61 RESP 19:25:05
63 RESP 19:25:05
67 DISP 19:25:09
72 DISP 19:25:09
67 RESP 19:25:10
72 RESP 19:25:10
72 ONSC 19:27:49
67 ONSC 19:27:58
61 ONSC 19:28:17
63 ONSC 19:28:18
66 DISP 19:29:57
66 ONSC 19:29:58
66 AVAIL 19:36:45
63 TO_OTH 19:52:13
63 ONSC 20:02:17
63 AVAIL 20:18:36
67 TO_OTH 21:31:39
61 AVAIL 21:42:09
67 AVAIL 21:42:09
72 AVAIL 21:42:09