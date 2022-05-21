Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport City Lions FC’s contest Saturday against Catrachos PA was memorable for many different reasons.

It was the second home game in the Club’s existence and it’s 3-0 win pushed it to the top of the standings. Despite all the accomplishments, the game might have also been memorable for a halftime situation that caused it to end early.

Catrachos PA’s coach argued a call and was ejected from the game by the head official. Despite being ejected, the coach refused to leave and the match was called.

At the time of the ejection, Williamsport was winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Tom Pombor and Kolachi Pombor. Due to the ejection the game stands at a forfeit and Williamsport was awarded the 3-0 win.

City Lions FC will be in action tomorrow when they travel to Philadelphia Lone Star II at 2 p.m.

