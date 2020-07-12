Wellsboro, Pa--Besides the occasional horn being honked or disrespectful words being shouted the "Black Lives Matter" protest was moving along in downtown Wellsboro with little incident on Friday, July 10.

The protest took place on the median of Main Street and according to Wellsboro Police, a man, who was warned about his behavior earlier in the evening, jumped at protesters. According to the department, the man refused police orders and they were forced to act quickly to contain the situation.

Sunday, the Department issued a statement through its Facebook page regarding the situation:

On Friday July 10, 2020 from approximately 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. a small group of individuals held a peaceful demonstration in support of "Black Lives Matter" on the median of Main Street in Wellsboro.

The Wellsboro Police Department established several officers on foot throughout Main Street as well as an extra patrol vehicle to maintain peace and order.

Throughout the evening passing motorists offered both support and opposition by shouting or activating vehicle horns. Motorists and pedestrians who engaged in inappropriate conduct (stopping/walking in the roadway, impeding traffic, excessive/loud horn blowing, loud engine revving) were addressed by officers.

Near the end of the demonstration, officers did notice a man enter Main Street from the sidewalk near Timeless Destination and walk towards the demonstrators in the median.

This man, who had already been spoken to on several occasions, refused officers’ commands to leave the roadway and return to the sidewalk.

Because of his refusal, the man was taken into custody by officers who determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. The male was taken to the police department, processed, and released later that evening.

The man will receive a summons for the violation of Public drunkenness and similar misconduct.