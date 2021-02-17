Watsontown, Pa. -- The Watsontown Police are attempting to locate 17-year- old Mason Jackson.

Jackson is a white male, approximately 5’6”, 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he away from his residence in Watsontown on February 17, 2021 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Jackson is known to have ties to the Coal Township and Mount Carmel areas.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Watsontown Police at (570)538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at (570)742-8771.