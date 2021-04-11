Lock Haven, Pa. – The Clinton County Sheriff's Office holds an active bench warrant for a North Bend woman convicted of simple assault.

The warrant was issued for Natasha A. Mills, 27, at 4:37 p.m. on March 18. The Sheriff's Office said her warrant still is active.

Mills was sentenced on Jan. 22 by Clinton County President Judge Craig P. Miller to a minimum of 60 days and a maximum of 23 months confinement for one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She also was sentenced to 24 months of probation. An additional misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of harassment were dismissed at the time of her plea.

Miller was arrested by state police at Lamar Trooper Cody J. Klinger on Sept. 3, 2019 for an Aug. 27, 2019, incident. She pleaded guilty to the count on Jan. 22 and was serving her sentence on supervision.

Miller was scheduled for a revocation hearing on March 15 but she apparently failed to appear because the Sherriff's Office issued a warrant on March 18.

