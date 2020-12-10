Allenwood, Pa. -- As

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, inmate John Lewis tested positive for COVID-19 at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Allenwood in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, and was placed in medical isolation. On Saturday, November 21, 2020, he was evaluated by institution medical staff for weakness, loss of appetite, and cough. On the same day, he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Mr. Lewis, who had long term pre-existing medical conditions, which theCDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased.

Mr. Lewis was a 70-year-old male sentenced in a Texas State court to a Life sentence for rape, murder with malice, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a weapon, and robbery. He had been in custody at USP Allenwood since October 13, 2015. USP Allenwood is a high security facility that currently houses 571 male offenders.