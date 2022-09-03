Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — A crowd began arriving at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre hours before key speaker, former President Donald Trump, is set to take to the podium at his "Save America" rally.

Trump is in town stumping for gubernatorial candidate, Republican Doug Mastriano and Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, amid slumping numbers for both men ahead of November's general election. Mastriano, Oz, and Republican nominee for the US House (8th District), Jim Bognet, are all slated to speak at today's event.

Doors opened at 2 p.m. for the event. Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

