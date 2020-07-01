A three-vehicle accident occurred on East Third St Tuesday afternoon as two motorcycles and a SUV collided in front of T.G.I. Friday’s.

Tiara Gough, 26, of Cogan Station was operating a motorcycle when she came into contact with a Chevrolet Equinox being operated by Ashley Wilson, 25, of Millmont. A second motorcycle, being operated by Jerry Bauldin, 46, of Breaux Bridge, impacted the Chevrolet Equinox. Krystle Richardson, 26, of Cogan Station was a passenger on the motorcycle being operated by Bauldin.

Two of the three motorcycles riders were wearing helmet. All three were taken to UPMC Williamsport with suspected serious injuries.

Wilson and her passenger, William Russell, 25, of Millmont were unharmed in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts on at the time of the accident.