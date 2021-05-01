The 2020 census has revealed the new population is at 331,449,281.

Between the last census in 2010 and 2020, there was a 7.4% increase in population, which is the second slowest growth in US history. As a result from so many young people being unable to enter the job market, marriage and birth rates have put a dent in the nations birthrate.

However, projections suggest birth rate figures are likely to keep declining in decades to come.

The western and southern regions of the United States are experiencing greater population growth compared to other regions in the country.

State with the largest population was California at 39,538,223, and the state with the smallest population was Wyoming at 576,851.

Pennsylvania won fifth most populous state.

Utah grew the most fast with an 18.4% growth in population.

West Virginia had the greatest decrease in population at 3.2%.

The purpose of the census is to determine how many congressional districts each state is supposed to receive.

The District of Columbia grew by 14.6%. Puerto Rico decreased by 11.8%. There is presently a Bill in congress to propose the district as the 51st state of the union. Both DC and Puerto Rico do not have actual voting representatives in congress.

The average population per each United States representative in 2020 is 761,169.

Four states have the most representatives in congress, with California at 52; Texas at 38; Florida at 28; New York at 26, which have a third of the total seats in the United States house of representatives

Despite having one of highest amounts of congressional representation, New York will be joining Pennsylvania and California losing a seat in congress along with West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. California, the nations most populous state, will be losing a congressional seat for the first time in history.

States gaining additional members in congress are North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Montana and Oregon.