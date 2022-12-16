Harrisburg, Pa. — Four railroad freight projects have been approved for funding by the State Transportation Committee, totaling $4.5 million. The projects are located in Union, Bradford, and Lycoming Counties.

Funding is being supplied through the state's Rail Transportation Assistance and Rail Freight Assistance programs.

The majority of funding — $3 million — will be used for the construction of a 110-car capacity loop track and unloading equipment for a new rail service going to the feed mill at Country View Family Farms, Union County.

In Bradford County, $690,564 will be used to rehabilitate over two miles of track on the R.J. Corman Railroad Company’s Lehigh Line and $613,200 will be used to refurbish approximately 2,000 feet of track on the Shale Rail Line.

The fourth project, located in Lycoming County, will use $201,667 to rehabilitate rail siding owned by Penn Recycling and extend it 300 feet to improve rail car capacity.

“These targeted investments recognize the pivotal role freight lines play in grounding our economy and providing a reliable flow of goods throughout the region,” State Senator Gene Yaw commented. “I look forward to the growth and stability these projects will bring to my district.”

These four projects are the latest to receive funding from the Bureau of Rail, Freight, Ports, and Waterways through their rail assistance programs. The programs have funded 20 other projects this year, totaling $26.3 million in assistance.

Pennsylvania manages 5,600 miles of freight lines and is home to 65 railroads, more than any other state in the country.

