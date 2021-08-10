Middletown, Pa. -THE BIG GAME Second-Chance Drawing from the Pennsylvania Lottery is now offers a chance to win an Ultimate Trip and Prize Package to Pro Football’s Biggest Game of the Year in Inglewood, CA, on February 13, 2022.
Between now and October 7, 2021, players may enter any winning or non-winning PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life®, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Keno Draw Game tickets purchased in store from a licensed PA Lottery retailer.
Fast Play and Xpress Sports games and any Draw Game tickets purchased online are not eligible for entry into this Second-Chance Drawing.
However, players should note, between September 2 and September 29, 2021 there will be a separate Online Prize Drawing that will allow Draw Game tickets purchased online only to be eligible for entry for a chance to win tickets to Pro Football’s Biggest Game of the Year. Purchase amounts of $2 or more of Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Cash4Life®; and purchase amounts of $1 or more of Treasure Hunt online may be entered for a chance to win this ultimate prize package.
Ten (10) winners will be selected from all entries by the Pennsylvania Lottery: eight (8) from the Second-Chance Drawing and two (2) from the separate Online Prize Drawing. Each prize winner receives a trip for two (2) that includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations (double occupancy) for four nights, $1,000 spending money, tickets to the 2022 Championship Game, and four (4) special events hosted by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.
