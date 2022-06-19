Williamsport, Pa. —It’s time to meet the Lions!
The Williamsport City Lions FC will be hosting a summer soccer camp this upcoming week at Heshbon Park. The camps will be on June 20 and June 23 and will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
Any youth soccer players between the ages of 6-18 are welcome to participate. Sign up information can be found by clicking here!
