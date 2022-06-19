2022-06-18 Tevin Beadle City Lions FC.jpg

The Williamsport City Lions FC will be hosting its first summer camp session for local athletes. 

Williamsport, Pa. —It’s time to meet the Lions!

The Williamsport City Lions FC will be hosting a summer soccer camp this upcoming week at Heshbon Park. The camps will be on June 20 and June 23 and will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.

Any youth soccer players between the ages of 6-18 are welcome to participate. Sign up information can be found by clicking here!

