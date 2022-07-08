Williamsport, Pa. — In early 2022, coaches Kenneth Fern and Ian Scheller informed a handful of soccer players that they would be on the roster for Williamsport’s first professional franchise. No one was quite certain what to expect.

The Williamsport City Lions have won the UPSL Division I League championship, posting an unbeaten mark throughout its first regular season campaign.

The rewards for the players who persevered have come to fruition as they open the first playoff game in franchise history Saturday at Penn College on Saturday. The City Lions FC will play CD Catrachos PA at 4 p.m. after the women’s team competes in a friendly match at 1 p.m.

The Lions made an immediate impact on the league, scoring 36 goals in 12 matches to post a 10-0-2 record in its first season. Tevin Beadle has been a big part of the team’s success, scoring five of those goals to lead the team.

“The chemistry of this team is just really good," said Beadle. "Different from college, it’s just really good to be around.”

Beadle also has the honor of being the first team member to score a home goal. Beadle helped Williamsport open its home schedule with a 5-0 win. The victory was only the tip of what was coming for the City Lions as they continued to put up favorable scores as the campaign progressed.

“Everybody has been hearing about us doing really well and the support has been phenomenal,” Beadle said. “You can see the crowds have been a lot bigger since we played our first home game. It’s just going to keep on growing.”

Williamsport’s run to the league title was capped by a dramatic match at Cochrane Stadium against New Jersey Alliance FC II. The City Lions came back twice to tie the game, including a goal in stoppage time to knot the score at two goals apiece.

“They knew they had to win the rest of their games to qualify for playoffs,” said forward Kolachi Pombor. “That game was huge. There was a lot tension in that game, but that was every game after the first half of the season.”

Williamsport jumped out to a 7-0 start to the season before a 1-1 tie against UCFSC Jeffrey Mendoza snapped the winning streak. A 4-0 victory over the very same team the next week helped the City Lions FC claim the league’s regular season championship.

“I didn’t think the teams were going to be at the level they were,” Pombor said. “Holding the first spot I knew teams were going to come at us.”

The path to winning the league’s championship has been special for Kolachi Pombor, who gets to play with college rivals and teammates. He also gets a chance to play with his brother, Tom Pombor.

“At first I was really excited,” Pombor said. “It’s great I get to play with my brother. I didn’t get much of an opportunity in high school because of COVID. I was really excited to get some goals with him this year.”

The 2-2 finish against New Jersey might not have been the result Williamsport wanted, but it was all the City Lions needed to claim the league’s highest regular season honor.

“I’m lucky I get to play with players on my college team,” Pombor said. “It’s a big plus for us, but especially for the area.”

That has been the goal all along for coaches Fern and Scheller, who both have roots in the area.

The team is composed of mainly college or college bound local players. Overall, with camps already under their collective belts, the City Lions hope to build their own filtering system into the team.

Players like Hayden Swinehart, who will be making the transition into college at the end of the season, said the experience has been invaluable.

“For me just coming out of high school, it’s going to help a lot with college,” Swinehart said. “It’s a very good transition into the next level. It’s really helped me out a lot. It’s been amazing.”

It has been a growing experience for everyone involved, but as Williamsport continues to build off that first day of skeptical players being told they were on the team, the fans and supporters will grow, too.

“We finally have the opportunity to play at a higher level,” Pombor said. “In past years we’ve had to travel two or more hours just to play on a team. It’s great we don’t have to travel as far.”

