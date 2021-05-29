Allen Taylor Williamsport 110 Hurdles
Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Shippensburg-Williamsport's Allen Taylor wins the PIAA Class AAA 110 hurdles with a final time of 14.15. 

