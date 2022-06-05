Williamsport, Pa. — Juliana Cruz and Mikaela Majcher got Williamsport off to the start it wanted Sunday afternoon with a pair of goals in the opening 30 minutes.

As good as Williamsport’s start was to the game, Westchester United FC’s finish was just a little better as it scored two goals in the final five minutes to down Williamsport 4-3. Camille Smith, off a set piece feed from Sophia Kryza, tallied the game-winner in the final minute of regulation.

The loss drops Williamsport to 0-1-2 on the season as it will hit the road for its next match at Westchester United FC. That match is scheduled for June 19 with a 4 p.m. opening kick time.

Haley Neidig scored a goal in the second half to give Williamsport an advantage it held through most of the final 45 minutes. The defense finally broke in the closing minutes as Westchester proved to have just a little more left.

Westchester United FC 4, Williamsport City Lions FC 3

WUF 2 2—4

WCL 2 1—3

Goals: WIL—Juliana Cruz (PK), 4:53; WIL—Mikaela Majcher (Cruz), 25:13; WUF—Sophia Kryza (unassisted), 31:16; WUF—Kryza (unassisted), 35:57; WIL—Haley Neidig (Cruz), 52:40; WUF—Hillaria Hernandez (unassisted), 87:00; WUF—Camille Smith (Kryza), 89:11.

Shots: WUF—23, WCL—9. Shots on goals: WUF—18, WCL—6. Corners: WUF—10, WCL—2. Saves: WUF—3 (Angela Fini, Francesca Mann). WCL—12 (Abby Gerasimoff). Fouls: WUF—10, WCL—9.

Records: Westchester United FC 1-0. Williamsport City Lions FC 0-1-2.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.