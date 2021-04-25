Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Crosscutters will be hosting a special Facebook live event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 to discuss plans for the upcoming 2021 season.

The campaign begins on May 24 in State College with the team’s home opener to follow on May 25 as play begins in the all-new MLB Draft League.

Front office team members will cover a multitude of topics including key fan experience and safety protocols in place for a safe return to the ballpark for fans, employees, and players.

The event will give fans an opportunity to hear up-to-date information on ordering tickets for the upcoming season with state required stadium capacity limits and social distancing in place.

The team will give fans who tune in live the opportunity to ask questions about the upcoming season.

“When we open the gates on May 25, it will have been over 630 days since the last Cutters game was played at Historic Bowman Field,” said Gabe Sinicropi, Cutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. “In that time, much has changed in the world around us and in how we can safely navigate live events. This online session will give fans a chance to get the latest information and guidance for a safe return to the ballpark.”

The event can be accessed at the team’s Facebook page, @WilliamsportCrosscutters.

Those unable to view the live event can watch a recorded version of the session anytime on the team’s Facebook page. Updated information about attending Cutters games this season along with a list of Frequently Asked Questions, can also be found by visiting crosscutters.com.