Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Crosscutters, in partnership with Hope Enterprises, will be holding the Annual Cutters 5K on Saturday, June 12 at Historic Bowman Field.

The race, through Williamsport’s West End, begins at 9 a.m. with registration open at 8 a.m. The course has runners starting outside the ballpark entrance with the final leg taking place inside the stadium. Runners and walkers are encouraged to take part in the event.

All proceeds benefit the Hope Foundation and Hope’s TeenLink facility. The TeenLink site, located next to the McCall Middle School in Montoursville, is a community-based learning opportunity for local school districts, BLaST IU 17, autism support coordination and Hope individuals.

“Hope Enterprises is honored to once again be the beneficiary of the 2021 Cutters 5k race. We are blessed to have the support of the Williamsport Crosscutters, as their devotion to the philanthropic needs of our community is truly remarkable," said Hope’s CEO/President Rob Labatch.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place runners in seven male and female age categories with the first-place runners having the opportunity to throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Williamsport Crosscutters game on June 19. Additionally, prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female walkers.

Last year’s race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s event will follow CDC guidelines including masking during check-in, and post-race awards along with a timed staggered start to assure safety and social distancing. In keeping with the health and safety guidelines, there will not be a Kids Fun Run held in conjunction with the event this year.

Cutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi said, “The Cutters 5K continues to be one of our signature charity events and we are thrilled that we can bring it back this year after a year layoff. The Cutters are long-time supporters of Hope Enterprises and their mission and are happy to assist in supporting all they do in our community.”

Registration is $20 per person. All participants registering by June 1 are guaranteed a free a race t-shirt. Online registration is available at FalconRaceTiming.com (click on Registration). Entry forms and more information can be found by visiting Crosscutters.com or the Crosscutters offices at Historic Bowman Field. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available.

The 2021 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at Historic Bowman Field as the Cutters begin play in the new MLB Draft League.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at or by calling (570) 326-3389. Tickets for Opening Night and other select games go on sale to the general public May 10 at 10 a.m. and can be ordered online, by phone or in-person at the Cutters Box Office.