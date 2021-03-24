Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Crosscutters are hosting virtual National Anthem tryouts prior to the 2021 season.

To apply, applicants must fill out the form found HERE and follow the directions to submit a video link. All videos are required to be 90 seconds or less, a traditional rendition of The National Anthem, and should be acapella. The deadline for submissions is April 30. Groups of up to four may apply and groups of four or more are not disqualified but must contact the Crosscutters at 570-326-3389.

In a statement released by the Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing and public relations Gabe Sinicropi he said “Due to the continuing health precautions, we will not be holding in-person auditions this year. That said, we hope to receive a wealth of applicants to choose from via video submissions.”

The Crosscutters, who are now in the new MLB Draft League are slated to host their home opener on May 25.