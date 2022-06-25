2022-06-18 Tevin Beadle City Lions FC.jpg

The Williamsport City Lions FC will be hosting its first summer camp session for local athletes. 

 Brett Crossley/For Northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, Pa. —Tevin Beadle scored two goals and assisted on a third as Williamsport City Lions FC downed Catarachos 4-2 Friday night to snap a road draw streak.

Williamsport tallied first when Gabe Leach put a ball directly into the box off a corner. Beadle took the shot, which was stopped, but fell to Will Poirier for the finish. Catarachos leveled at one and two goals, but in each instance, Williamsport was able to respond.

Beadle scored in the second half to give Williamsport a two-goal advantage it was able to hold for the finish.

Williamsport City Lions FC will be in action this afternoon when the women play NY Magic at 1 p.m. and the men follow with a contest against Allentown II at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Penn College.

