Williamsport, Pa. —Tevin Beadle scored two goals and assisted on a third as Williamsport City Lions FC downed Catarachos 4-2 Friday night to snap a road draw streak.

Williamsport tallied first when Gabe Leach put a ball directly into the box off a corner. Beadle took the shot, which was stopped, but fell to Will Poirier for the finish. Catarachos leveled at one and two goals, but in each instance, Williamsport was able to respond.

Beadle scored in the second half to give Williamsport a two-goal advantage it was able to hold for the finish.

Williamsport City Lions FC will be in action this afternoon when the women play NY Magic at 1 p.m. and the men follow with a contest against Allentown II at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Penn College.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.