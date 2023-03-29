Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport City Lions will be holding soccer camps for players aged 6-18 this summer.
Two sessions of summer camps will be held from June 19-22. The first camp, going from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., will be open to players ages 7-18. A second all-day camp from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. will be offered for players ages 10-18. Both camps will be held at the Lycoming College Soccer Field on Lincoln Avenue in Williamsport.
The morning camp will cost $130 and the all-day camp will run $180. Anyone interested in signing up can find information at citylionssc.com. The team also has a Facebook page with a link.
The Williamsport City Lions—both men's and women's teams—debuted their professional soccer club last April, entering the United Premier Soccer League Division I league with a strong presence. The men ended their season as UPSL Division I League champions.
The teams hosted tryouts in early March for the 2023 season, which begins in May.