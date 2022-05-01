Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport City Lions opened their first weekend of existence with consecutive wins that included the team’s first home victory.

The City Lions scored four unanswered goals at Allentown United Saturday afternoon to overcome a one-goal deficit and win 4-1. That performance was followed up by a 1-0 victory that saw Tevin Beadle score the team’s first home goal Sunday at Loyalsock.

“I saw the pass a little earlier than the defender did and it was clean through and I slotted it to the bottom corner,” Beadle said. “It was really good to be a part of history and score my first goal for Williamsport.”

The City Lions FC are 2-0 in the American South Division of the UPSL League. The City Lions will play UCFSC Jeffrey Mendoza next Saturday at Loyalsock high school. The first kick is scheduled for 2 p.m.

