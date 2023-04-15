2022-07-08 City Lions FC Championship

Williamsport City Lions celebrate the UPSL Men's Division 1 Championship last year at Penn College. 

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, Pa. — Now is your chance to be a part of Williamsport's fastest growing professional team. 

The Williamsport City Lions SC are looking for sponsors for the upcoming season. If you think you or your business would be a good fit, contact the team at info@citylionssc.com or call 570-916-5797. 

Related reading: Williamsport City Lions open registration for summer soccer camps

Last year, the City Lions won the UPSL Division Championship, completing a remarkable run with a trophy raising celebration. The City Lions have a men's and woman's program along with youth academies in Selinsgrove and Williamsport. 

The season kicks off in early May against Philadelphia Lone Star. The City Lions will open their home campaign on May 7 against UCFSC Warriors. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!