Williamsport, Pa. — Now is your chance to be a part of Williamsport's fastest growing professional team.
The Williamsport City Lions SC are looking for sponsors for the upcoming season. If you think you or your business would be a good fit, contact the team at info@citylionssc.com or call 570-916-5797.
Related reading: Williamsport City Lions open registration for summer soccer camps
Last year, the City Lions won the UPSL Division Championship, completing a remarkable run with a trophy raising celebration. The City Lions have a men's and woman's program along with youth academies in Selinsgrove and Williamsport.
The season kicks off in early May against Philadelphia Lone Star. The City Lions will open their home campaign on May 7 against UCFSC Warriors.