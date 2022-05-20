Williamsport, Pa. — The second part of Williamsport’s professional soccer endeavor will begin this weekend when the City Lions FC women’s program takes on the New York Magic Saturday on the road.
“After the first two weeks of practice we have high hopes for the season,” City Lions FC coach Ian Scheller said. “The men’s team has had great success so far and we’re hoping the women can replicate that this weekend.”
The men’s side of the program has opened 3-0 and had multiple players named to their division's Team of the Week. They’ve also won the club’s all important first home match.
The women, comprised of athletes from throughout the area, will look to build a winning tradition of its own Saturday before a return home for back-to-back games on June 4 and 5.
“It’s an entire weekend of soccer available for everyone at home,” Scheller said of the home-opening weekend. “It’s going to be the biggest moment for this club. It’s going to show what people in the surrounding community think. It’s special.”
Scheller and Kenny Fern, the men’s head coach, began the process of starting the program in 2019. The men’s team has already taken off. Saturday will complete the circle as Williamsport adds its final professional team to the ranks.
Williamsport City Lions FC 2022 Schedule
5/21 Williamsport City Lions FC at NY Magic 7:30 p.m.
6/04 Inter AC at Williamsport City Lions FC 7 p.m.
6/05 Westchester United FC at Williamsport City Lions FC 5 p.m.
6/19 Williamsport City Lions FC at Westchester United FC TBD
6/25 NY Magic at Williamsport City Lions FC 7 p.m.
6/26 Williamsport City Lions FC at Inter AC TBD
Roster and high school
Claudia Green, South Williamsport
Bella Green, South Williamsport
Haley Neidig, South Williamsport
Kayt Coppola, South Williamsport
Emily Schultz, Shikellamy
Aleigh Heckman, Shikellamy
Eryn Swanger, Shikellamy
Maddie Maihle, Jersey Shore
Mikayla Majcher, Warrior Run
Madi Welliver, Warrior Run
Ella Reish, Lewisburg
Sarah Burns, Lewisburg
Kari Hack, Hughesville
Kati Wyland, Hughesville
Maddie Metzger-Kratina, Mifflinburg
Jacqueline Stokes, Meadowbrook Christian
Taylor Snyder, Milton
Stephanie Danowsky, Milton
Alex Butler, Montoursville
Juliana Cruz, Loyalsock
Abbey Gerasimoff, Bloomsburg
Leah Sankey, East Juniata
Kylie Brodkorb, Cumberland Valley
Hannah Myers, Williamsport