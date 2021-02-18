Williamsport, Pa. — Members of Williamsport City Council made a point to talk about how long the Crosscutters have waited to see a new scoreboard at Bowman Field during its public meeting Thursday night.

The wait is over for the team as a unanimous vote by Council gave the go ahead for the project to start.

Samsung was mentioned as the low bidder but missed two key items in its proposal to the city.

It was decided to go with the second lowest bid that met all of the items needed. The company that will be responsible for the project is Daktronics.

The cost of the scoreboard is $898,040 but through a contribution from the Crosscutters and other cost-saving ideas the final total is $628,460.00

“It opens up options for us and the city, as well,” Crosscutters VP of Marketing & Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi Jr. said during the meeting.

Sinicropi said one of those options could be showing movies on the scoreboard.