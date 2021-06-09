The Williamsport Area Little League (WALL) is hosting a home run derby this Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m.

The derby Is free to all registered Little League baseball and softball players within Lycoming County.

The event will be the second annual T-Mobile Home Run Derby that WALL has hosted. Children must have a signed release form to participate and forms will be available for sign up the day of the event as will. The release form can be found HERE.

The Home Run Derby will take place at the Old Lycoming baseball fields.

Additionally, WALL is looking for volunteers to help out this Saturday.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with registration, pitching, line judges, or concession is encouraged to contact WALL. You can message their facebook page or contact them at secretary@williamsportlittleleague.com.