The Penn State men’s basketball program sits at a precipice. Do they really want to contend in the Big Ten or don’t they?

It’s fair to say Penn State has never truly cared about men’s basketball. Now is the time they should start. And if they don’t start now, everyone will realize, once and for all, that the university doesn’t care, and probably never will.

But if they do care, the first coach they should reach out to fill the spot for head coach is obvious. Please call Jay Wright!

Will he accept? Who knows? Will he cost a boatload of money? You bet! But if Penn State wants to compete, they’ve got to pay someone. Who better to pay than Jay?

First off, in his 21 seasons at Villanova, he made it to four Final Fours and won two national titles. There is no better resume out there who would be a viable candidate. None.

What makes him viable?

He’s from Pennsylvania. He went to Bucknell so northcentral Pa. is apparently to his liking. He’s only 61. While some people might think he’s on the downhill side of his career, remember: Bill Self at Kansas is 60. John Calipari at Kentucky is 64. Tom Izzo at Michigan State is 68. Heck, Rick Pitino is 70, and he just got a six-year deal to coach St. Johns. The Big Ten has more money and more prestige than the Big East. Back in the 80s, the Big East was arguably the most high-profile basketball conference, but not anymore. Nowadays, the Big Ten is a “Power Five” conference. The Big East is not. Maybe the intrigue of the Big Ten would be enticing? With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten, the Big Ten is about to get even bigger and badder, and therefore more enticing. Wright has only been out of coaching for two years. If there’s an itch to get back in, he’s probably itching now.

So there you have it, Penn State. Make the call. He may not even answer; although he seems like a nice guy, so he probably will. And if the conversation goes well, Shrewsberry leaving for Notre Dame may be the best thing that’s ever happened to Penn State basketball.

