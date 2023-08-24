Williamsport, Pa. — For a second consecutive night El Segundo opened its Little League World Series game with offense.

Brody Brooks, who led off Tuesday’s game with a hit, connected with a single to lead the bottom of the first inning off. Louis Lappe followed with a single, and just like that El Segundo had the lead.

The top of the order continued to produce with a home run from Lappe and a triple from Lucas Keldorf to help record a 5-3 win. El Segundo will take on the Northwest Thursday at Lamade Stadium with a first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“To make it three years in a row is pretty incredible,” Nolensville manager Randy Huth said. “No U.S. coach had ever done that before. I’ve had to give that end of the year speech three times without winning the whole thing. It’s pretty tough.”

El Segundo got the win, but there was some controversy in the fifth following Lappe’s go-ahead home run. Corbin Cyphers, Southeast’s catcher, screamed at Lappe, saying he jumped over the plate without touching it. He was called out as Southeast’s defense walked off the field.

“I’ll always talk about how hard it is to hit a baseball,” El Segundo manager Danny Boehle said. “Tennessee made some great plays in the field, but today we found ways to get on base. We found ways to move people around.”

El Segundo manager Danny Boehle challenged the call, which was reversed. Boehle was informed by the umpire and gave a fist pump to the El Segundo fans. It was hardly noticed as cheers erupted from the home side crowd. Kalish followed with a single to put a runner on with two outs. A strikeout ended the inning, but not before El Segundo took a two-run lead thanks to Lappe’s shot and a correct challenge from Boehle.

After Brooks and Lappe opened the game with singles, Grayson May, playing in his second Little League World Series game, recorded his first strikeout. He wasn’t settled in long as Lucas Keldorf hit into a 6-4 fielder’s choice to score Brooke. Max Baker followed with a single, but a ground ball out to third by Crew O’Connor ended the inning.

Southeast scored two in the fourth after shortstop Nash Carter drew a six-pitch walk off Kalish. Two pitches later, Lucas McCauley drove a deep ball over the centerfield fence.

An El Segundo starter was pulled after the home run, turning to Ollie Parks in hopes of limiting the damage. Parks responded with two quick strikeouts before issuing a walk to Jackson Tabor.

Parks walked a batter and hit another to put a runner into scoring position. After a lengthy review to determine if Parks hit Ty McKenzie II, he ended the inning with his third strikeout.

Kalish put Southeast down in order in the first inning, forcing two ground ball outs before recording his first strikeout to end the inning. He issued a walk to open the second before a foul ball was snagged by Lucas Keldorf for the inning’s first out. A fielder’s choice got the second out before Stella Weaver, the tournament’s only female player, came to the plate.

She lined a ball into the gap between center and right field, tying the all-time mark for hits by a girl with four. She saluted the crowd as the game momentarily froze and the crowd cheered.

Kalish wasn’t fazed much by the moment as he reared back to record his second strikeout of the game. He then bookended strikeouts in the fourth. He gave up a walk, but forced a fly ball out to center before recording strikeout four on the night.

“I’m just doing my best to contribute to what we are doing right now,” Kalish said. “I was just trying to be as efficient as I can, throwing strikes and getting ground balls.”

Hits were at a premium for Southeast as Kalish appeared dialed in from the opening pitch.

May counted him and struck out four through three innings. He gave up the run in the first, but managed to fight off a tough El Segundo lineup. That included a strikeout of Kalish, who is considered one of the top hitters in Williamsport.

Kalish came back to record a single in the third. It followed one from Lappe, who advanced to second on the hit. Keldorf then drove a sharp line drive down the right field line for a two-RBI triple. He slid into third despite the ball still being relayed in from right. Chants of El Segundo started to work through supporters of the West.

After Tuesday’s game, Boehle told the media that El Segundo was incredibly deep at pitching. Boehle put that on full display, making pitching changes nearly each inning.

After Parks got through the fourth, Max Baker entered to give Southeast a different look.

He forced a fly to center field for the inning’s first out before two baserunners reached with back-to-back singles. Both advanced a base on a passed ball. A grounder to first was fielded cleanly by Lappe, who quickly turned to home, catching Gideon Shepler with a well-timed throw.

Carter Gomillion reached first on the out at home and Corbin Cyphers advanced to third. Gomillion then took off for second, baiting Keldorf into a throw. Cyphers came home and beat the throw from first to tie the game at three apiece in the top of the fifth.

Nash Carter spelled May in the fourth for Southeast. He forced a ground ball out to second for the inning’s first out. The second out came from a fly ball out to right field.

Declan McRoberts became the first baserunner of the inning after he worked a five-pitch walk from Carter, who hit Quinn Boehle during the next at bat. A single from Ollie Parks loaded the bases before Finley Green grounded out for the inning’s final out.

El Segundo 5, Nolensville 3

NLL 000 210—3 4 1

ESLL 102 02X—5 11 0

Grayson May, Nash Carter (4), and Corbin Cyphers. Jaxon Kalish, Ollie Parks (4), Max Baker (5), Brody Brooks (6), and Lucas Keldorf.

WP: Baker. LP: Carter. SV: Brooks.

Top Nolensville hitters: Lucas McCauley 1-2, HR, run, 2 RBI. Top El Segundo hitters: Brody Brooks 2-3, 2 runs; Louis Lappe 3-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jaxon Kalish 2-3, run; Lucas Keldorf 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI.

Records: Nolensville 2-2. El Segundo 3-1.

Next: El Segundo Little League vs. Northwest at Lamade in Williamsport, Thursday, 7 p.m. on ESPN.

