Williamsport, Pa. — Stella Weaver tied the all-time mark for hits by a girl, but more importantly, she scored the game’s decisive run to help Southeast stay alive at the 2023 Little League World Series.

Weaver hit a single in the fifth to make history at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport. She advanced to third and scored on a passed ball to give Southeast a 2-1 win over Mountain.

The win will advance the Southeast to face either West or Metro Wednesday night at 7 p.m. That game will be aired on ESPN.

“My whole thing is, if I stay calm, then the team will,” Southeast Manager Randy Huth said. “If they saw me get frazzled and worked up, I’m sure they would too.”

That didn’t happen as Jace Barney embodied that calmness. His patience at the plate paid off in the fourth when Southeast team from Nolensville, Tennessee took its first lead.

“If I didn’t have that or somebody else, we probably wouldn’t have had that energy to keep fighting in the ball game,” Barney said.

Barney drove a 2-2 pitch into left field for a stand up double. He quickly turned on the offering and signaled to his dugout after reaching second. Lucas helped his own cause with an RBI single through the infield. A walk put him into scoring position, but a fielder’s choice to third ended the threat.

“It was a monster hit,” Huth said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time. Even the outfielder stopped running because he thought it was a home run.”

An historic moment happened in the fifth when Stella Weaver pushed a single through the infield with two outs. The hit made her the all-time hits leader for girls on the United States side at the Little League World Series. She tied the overall mark with three hits.

Weaver didn’t react much to the moment as she got on first and waited for Gideon Shepler to get into the batter’s box.

Weaver advanced to second on a passed ball before moving to third on a single from Shepler. Another passed ball at home opened the door for her to give Nolensville a two-run advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

“It started with me getting that hit,” Weaver said. “I was really happy about that. When Gideon (Shepler) got the hit, I was just running and running.”

Weaver was held up at third, but Huth told the media they were hoping for a passed ball. He bragged at his previous press conference Weaver was the fastest player on the team. It showed Tuesday when she took home for the game’s decisive run.

“We know what she can do on the bases,” Huth said. “She’s lightning fast and that catcher was struggling. He was working hard, but there were still a bunch of balls getting by him.”

Lucas McCauley got the nod from Huth and delivered with a 1-2-3 first inning. All batters were retired by strikeouts.

He relied more on the defense in the second. He forced a fly ball out to right field for the opening out. The second was recorded with McCauley’s fourth strikeout of the day. Arlie Daniel IV tried to get a high fastball in the zone. He closed out the frame with his fifth strikeout.

Mountain did finally get to McCauley when he walked the opening batter of the fifth inning. The runner advanced to third on passed balls and scored on an infield single from Nolan Gifford, who leads the Series with two home runs. Gifford advanced to second on a passed ball. That’s all the farther he would get, as McCauley got Daniel looking to end the inning.

Mountain overcame an early error at shortstop to end the first inning with a 6-4-3 double play. David Edwards, who recorded a win in Mountain’s last game, charged on a ground ball hit through the middle of the infield. He quickly shuffled the ball in his glove, flipping it to JoeJoe Carque for the first out. Carque threw to first just beating Turner Blalock as he stretched for the bag.

Nolensville Little League 2, Mountain 1

NLL 000 110—2 5 0

MT 000 010—1 2 1

Lucas McCauley and Corbin Cyphers. Nolan Gifford and Arlie Daniel IV.

WP: McCauley. LP:

Top Nolensville hitters: Jace Barney 1-2, 2B, run. Top Mountain hitters: Nolan Gifford 1-2.

Records: Nolensville 2-1. Mountain 2-2.

Next: Southeast vs. Metro/West, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN

