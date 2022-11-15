Williamsport native Alize Johnson helped the red, white, and blue split their pair of games in the World Cup qualifier. It even came with a viral highlight.

In game one against Brazil, Johnson poured in ten points along with four rebounds and two assists. Unfortunately, it was not enough, as Team USA fell to Brazil 94-79.

Johnson was able to make a thunderous dunk in the first half to try and gain momentum for Team USA. Watch below:

In game two against Colombia, Johnson was perfect from the field, adding four points, four rebounds, and an assist to the box score for the Americans.

Team USA would go on to win 88-81, putting them one game away from clinching a spot in the FIBA World Cup. They will now wait until February to seal the deal.

