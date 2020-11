Warrior Run's cross country team of Lauren Trapani, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Alanna Ranck, Sienna Dunkleberger, Mikaela Majcher, Kelsey Hoffman, and Peyton Ranck won the Class AA Championship Saturday in Hershey.

The group of runners took on a talented field, modified starting times, and many other adjustments to become the best in the AA field.