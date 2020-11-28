Vanderbilt Women's Soccer player Sarah Fuller could make NCAA football history this Saturday.

According to multiple media outlets, including ESPN and the Athletic, Fuller will be in uniform when Vanderbilt takes on Missouri at noon on Saturday.

If Fuller makes an appearance in the game she would become the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game. Vanderbilt is currently 0-7 on the season.

Fuller started nine of 12 games for the Commodores soccer team. She posted three clean sheets and finished with a 7-2 record.