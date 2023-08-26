Williamsport, Pa. — Children from Dwell Orphan Care and team Australia participated in a wiffle ball game Friday hosted by UPMC and the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce.

MLB Hall of Famer Alan Trammell made and appearance and pitched for most of the game. There were also appearances by Little League International’s Dugout and UMPC’s Will M. Sport.

