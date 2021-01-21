Bloomsburg, Pa. — A small cheer came from the bleachers as Mount Carmel’s Michael Balichik converted a layup in the fourth quarter against Central Columbia.

It looked like just another play, especially with limited fans in attendance.

It just so happened it was not a typical play for the Red Tornado Senior. It was Balichik’s 1,000th career point, and just like everything over the last couple months, it came with a slightly muted celebration.

“I was very worried we weren’t going to have a season,” Balichik said. “The 1,000 points wasn’t really on my mind. I just wanted to have a senior season. I wanted to play with my brothers one last time.”

Balichik has got to do that and then some as Mount Carmel looks to be one of the better teams in the area. The long senior guard has been a big part of the Red Tornados program for the last four years.

He has averaged double figures each game of Mount Carmel’s four games this season, which only made the pace to 1,000 that much quicker.

“It’s tough, but I couldn’t be prouder for the kid,” Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki said. “For him to get this accomplishment I couldn’t be prouder. It was the most nervous thing I was concerned about coming into the season.”

Balichik, Lazicki, and all the Red Tornados took on Central Columbia Wednesday in an early season battle of the unbeatens.

Balichik was outstanding in the game, scoring 24 points, grabbing a handful of rebounds, and adding two blocks. It was a performance that has been typical of Balichik.

“Obviously, Michael hasn’t just been good this year he’s been good for some time,” Central Columbia coach Chris Snyder said. “He’s been a standout. I’m very happy for him.”

Wednesday night’s contest had it all.

Balichik cemented himself as one Mount Carmel’s best, two Central Columbia players combined for 51 points, and there were two buzzer-beating three-pointers.

It all added up to a 78-63 win for Central Columbia over rival Mount Carmel, which entered the game with a perfect 4-0 mark. That all changed as Central Columbia’s Dylan Harris and Russell Gump led their team to victory for a fourth consecutive contest.

The highlights were plenty, but Harris stood out. He finished with 27 points to lead all scorers, but the splash plays came at the end of the first and second quarters.

Harris proved his prowess for the long ball as he nailed threes at the buzzer of the first quarter and second quarter.

“It goes both ways,” Snyder said. “When you bang one of those, let alone two, it’s such a lift. When you give it up it’s so deflating it effects both teams in a certain way.”

It certainly was deflating for Mount Carmel as it trailed by five at the end of the first and six at the half.

Harris finished with 15 points in the opening half. He continued at that pace through the third, scoring seven points in the quarter. He finished a perfect three-for-three from the floor.

“We were just trying to pick them apart and just come out of the gates at halftime strong,” Harris said. “It’s what we want to do every game.”

With the daggers to end each of the first two quarters and the slow roll through the third, Harris paced the Blue Jays in the middle quarters with 19 points.

The fourth quarter was his lowest from a scoring standpoint. That did not stop Harris from making arguably the biggest shot of the night.

As Mount Carmel attempted to make a comeback, Harris drove and converted a layup as he got fouled. He went to the line and made the free throw to put Central Columbia up 71-60 with 3:09 left to play.

“Everybody focuses on what they see in January,” Snyder said. “What’s seen from Dylan in January is the result of thousands and thousands of hours of work. It’s is not an accident. It doesn’t happen to every kid. Those shots go in for a reason.”

Harris played outstanding the entire night, but so did his running mate in Gump, who stopped a six-point run to open the game by Mount Carmel with a dominant one-handed dunk.

“All five can score,” Harris said of his teammates. “I really trust all of my guys.”

Balichik scored 24 points and Pedro Feliciano added 19 in the loss for Mount Carmel.

The special moment happened in the fourth quarter when Balichik hit a basket to cross the 1,000-point marker for his career. His name was announced, but the moment just didn’t have the same pop as years past.

“The level of respect you have for a 1,000-point scorer goes without saying,” Snyder said. “It’s a super accomplishment. Congratulations to him.”

There were limited fans to cheer and for Balichik it was more about making the ensuing free throw than anything.

The small crowd applauded for the star athlete, who finished the three-point play with ease.

“It was a big moment,” Balichik said. “It was one I always dreamed about as a kid. We didn’t get the win. That was my priority.”

Despite not getting the result, Balichik, his family and coaches all shared a nice, well-deserved moment together after the game to celebrate the milestone.

Central Columbia 78, Mount Carmel 63

Mount Carmel (63)

Michael Balichik 8 7-8 24; Garrett Timco 1 4-4 6; Nate Long 3 0-0 8; Garrett Varano 0 0-0 0; Pedro Feliciano 8 0-0 19; Michael Farronato 0 0-0 0; Julien Stellar 0 0-0 0; Nick Nestico 2 0-1 4; Matthew Scicchitano 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-13 63.

Central Columbia (78)

Eli Morrison 1 3-6 5; Russell Gump 10 2-4 24; Carter Crawford 1 0-0 2; Dylan Harris 10 3-3 27; Garrett NcNelis 7 0-0 16; Logan Welkam 2 0-0 4 Totals 30 8-13 78.

MCA 12 21 18 12—63

CC 17 21 18 22—78

3—Point Goals: Mount Carmel—6 (Balichik, Long 2, Feliciano 3). Central Columbia—6 (Harris 4, McNelis 2).

Records: Mount Carmel 4-1. Central Columbia 4-0.

Next: Milton at Mount Carmel, 1/23, 1:30 p.m. Central Columbia at Bloomsburg, 1/23, 7:30 p.m.