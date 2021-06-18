Williamsport, Pa. - The official umpires for the 2021 Little League® Baseball and Softball World Series Tournaments have been announced as part of a celebration of National Little League Week.

These dedicated volunteers will take the field as part of the 2021 Little League Softball® World Series (Aug. 11-18) and Little League Baseball® World Series (Aug. 19-29).

“Providing a safe and memorable Little League experience is the main priority for all our umpires at every level of play within our program, and even more important during the World Series each summer,” said Tom Rawlings, Little League Director of Umpire Development. “We are thankful to all the volunteers who have agreed to serve as umpires at this year’s Little League Baseball and Softball World Series and are grateful to the flexibility of those volunteers who will take the field in 2022.”

Those umpires who were originally selected to work the events in 2020 were offered the opportunity to either accept their selection to serve in 2021 or defer to participate in the events in 2022. After the decision was made by each of the previously selected umpires, Little League International worked to identify additional umpires to take the field in 2021, many of which have worked a World Series event in the past, to complete the full umpire assignment crew for 2021.

Below are the 12 umpires for each event, along with their hometown, region, and any previous World Series events worked:

Little League Softball World Series – Greenville, N.C. (Aug. 11-18, 2021)

David Byars (Bradenton, Fla. – Southeast Region – 2011 LLSWS)

Mike Comeau (Manchester, Conn. – East Region – 2013 LLSWS)

Rene Cruz (Brownsville, Texas – Southwest Region – 2019 LLSWS)

Charles Jojola (Isleta, N.M. – Southwest Region – 2016 LLSWS)

Jayne Lee (Cottonwood, Ariz. – West Region – 2018 LLSWS)

Mitchell Lemponen (Ashtabula, Ohio – Central Region – First WS)

Mark Lucas (Oviedo, Fla. – Southeast Region – 2017 LLSWS)

Don Mason (Anderson, Ind. – Central Region – 2019 LLSWS)

Joe Smith (Rising Sun, Md. – East Region – 2012 JLSWS)

Mark Teagle (San Jose, Calif. – West Region – 2018 LLSWS)

Dale Wheeler (Saint Cloud, Fla. – Southeast Region – 2016 JLSWS)

Brian Wolfe (Fredericksburg, Va. – Southeast Region – 2018 LLSWS)

Little League Baseball World Series – Williamsport, Pa. (Aug. 19-29, 2021)

Darrin Besescheck (Shelton, Conn. – East Region – 2012 LLBWS)

Colin Campbell (Albuquerque, N.M. – Southwest Region – 2018 LLBWS)

Dave Cofield (San Antonio, Texas – Southwest Region – 2019 LLBWS)

Mike Debelak (Torrance, Calif. – West Region – 2018 LLBWS)

Ricci Hall (Spencer, Mass. – East Region – 2017 LLBWS)

Brian Henry (Toccoa, Ga. – Southeast Region – 2016 LLBWS)

Bryan Horne (Blountville, Tenn. – Southeast Region – 2017 LLBWS)

Patrick Griffin (Galesburg, Mich. – Central Region – 2010 LLBWS)

Sean Guilday (Kunkletown, Pa. – East Region – 2016 LLBWS)

Jason Kelley (Deerfield, Wis. – Central Region – 2016 LLBWS)

Brian Rounds (Rathdrum, Idaho – West Region – 2019 LLBWS)

Chris Rutz (Oceanside, Calif. – West Region – 2017 LLBWS)

All of the umpires at the Little League Baseball and Softball Region and World Series events will be provided with Gerry Davis Sports uniforms as part of a new, three-year agreement with Gerry Davis Sports as the Official Umpire Uniform Provider of the Little League World Series.

