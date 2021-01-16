Williamsport, Pa. – Calvin Kattar was asked about sacrifice as he spoke with the media in preparation for his fight against Max Holloway this weekend.

Kattar responded to the question with one of his own. He wanted to make sure the media had a video feed. They did.

More Information WHAT: UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. KATTAR to be the first UFC event to air on ABC and the first live combat sporting event on ABC since 2000 WHEN: Saturday, January 16 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC *UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor to precede broadcast at 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Kattar turned to his side and ran his finger down his uneven nose, displaying bumps that showed how much damage it has absorbed over the years.

“This will tell you part of my story,” Kattar said. “It took a long road to get here. I’ve spent 15 years in the game earning every opportunity in front of me. Max is a tough test, but the opportunities just keep getting bigger.”

Kattar (22-4-0) will headline the Ultimate Fighting Championships Fight Night Saturday in a bout against Max Holloway (21-6-0) as the main MMA promoter in the world kicks off its 2021 journey.

It will also be nationally televised on ABC, making it the first time since 2000 that the UFC received national attention on this level. The main card for the event will kick off at 3 p.m. EST.

The event will be held at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It will be the first event with fans in a long time, which should help add to the level of excitement for fighters and viewers alike.

For Kattar, the fight could possibly be the beginning of something special. He enters on a two-fight win streak. A win against Holloway would help him secure a top ranking and possibly even a title shot.

“Everything I’ve ever wanted is right here in front of me,” Kattar said. “A win over Max Holloway puts me next in line for the belt. Max Holloway is the No. 1 featherweight fighter in the UFC and No. 8 pound-for-pound in the world right now. A win over him would be huge.”

Standing in his way is the man holding all those accolades. Holloway is a seasoned veteran of the UFC. He knows all the tricks of the trade and should offer a challenging opponent for Kattar.

Holloway has been a UFC Champion and defended a title three times. He is tied for the longest winning streak in UFC and has the most wins in the featherweight division. It’s easy to see why Kattar will have his hands full as he attempts to take on such an elite fighter.

“I love fighting,” Holloway said during media day. “I don’t know what else to say. We are going to go out there and we are going to fight. We’re on ABC. I know a bunch of fighters who would kill to be in this position. I can’t wait.”

Holloway enters the fight on a two-bout losing streak and loser of three of his last four. That could be bad news for Kattar as he attempts to move into title contention.

Holloway has only ever lost two consecutive fights one other time in his career. He followed those losses with 13 consecutive wins.

The other main event bout features Carlos Condit against Matt Brown.

This fight likely won’t have the same pop as the main event. Condit is coming off a decision win over Court McGee but is also on the final fight of his UFC contract.

For Brown, who is 22-17 in his career, the fight offers and opportunity, but at exactly what is yet to be proven. Brown is 40, which likely means he is at the end of his rope in the UFC.

The return to national television will be headlined by an outstanding fight as Holloway attempts to get back on track and Kattar attempts to move up in the rankings. It will be a perfect excuse to fire up the backup television and have the NFL playoffs and UFC going at once.

Additional bouts on the card include: