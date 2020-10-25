Las Vegas, Nev. – UFC returns to Las Vegas with a Halloween treat for fans as No. 10-ranked middleweight Uriah Hall takes on legendary former champion Anderson Silva in a clash of two of the most dynamic strikers in the sport. In the co-main event, No. 15 ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell looks to defend his spot in the rankings against the always-entertaining Andre Fili.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: HALL vs. SILVA will take place Saturday, October 31 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. EST and the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. EST.

Hall (16-9, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.) first made waves as a standout on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, where he put his highlight reel striking on display with some of the most devastating finishes in the show’s history. Since joining the UFC, Hall has continued to develop his elite reputation with stoppages of Gegard Mousasi, Chris Leben and Bevon Lewis. He now intends to claim the biggest victory of his career when he takes on personal idol and former UFC middleweight champion Silva.

Longtime middleweight king Silva (34-10 1 NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) is considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial arts athlete of all time. The record holder for the longest win streak in UFC history, Silva established himself as one of the best ever with extraordinary stoppage wins over Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and Dan Henderson. He now seeks to deliver a vintage performance in what could be the final bout of his career.

Rising featherweight prospect Mitchell (13-1, fighting out of Sherwood, Ark.) has quickly become a fan favorite for his relentless fighting style and unique personality. First discovered on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, Mitchell turned heads when he became just the second athlete in UFC history to secure a twister submission against fellow prospect Matt Sayles. Now, Mitchell looks to stay undefeated in the UFC and move towards the top 10 rankings with another dominant showing.

Fili (21-7, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) aims to take out his second prospect in a row and break into the featherweight rankings. A member of the UFC since 2013, Fili has consistently proven himself to be among the most entertaining athletes on the roster with victories over Sheymon Moraes, Artem Lobov and Gabriel Benitez. He now plans to become the first person in the UFC to defeat Mitchell and make a statement to the rest of the division.

Additional bouts on the card include: