Hershey, Pa. – District 4 sent three teams to Hershey this weekend for the PIAA State Soccer Championships. All three returned with gold.

It was a special day for the district and the teams involved.

Southern Columbia kicked it off with a 2-1 win over Greensburg CC. Bloomsburg followed with a 1-0 win over North Catholic. Lewisburg dominated Deer Lakes 6-0.

All three games had different levels of appeal. One thing they all had in common were special players leading their teams.

For Lewisburg, it really could be several different players, but Ben Liscum stands out as the centerpiece. His vision on the field allows players like Jack Diefenderfer to use speed and beat defenders.

Liscum leads with a calm demeanor throughout games. He always seems to be there to set up a scoring chance or help a teammate finish.

Liscum put Diefenderfer in position to score in the opening half Saturday. Both were incredible finishes as Diefenderfer used his ability to gain and edge and finish.

Liscum scored 34 goals on the season and averaged 1.6 per game. It was the second-best total on the team. Where Liscum really separated himself was assists. He finished with 29. Diefenderfer was second with 15.

What has made Liscum special all year was his constant attention to teammates. He never wanted to talk about his accomplishments, even moments after winning a state championship.

“We had 11 guys out there and we had multiple guys on the scoresheet today which is awesome,” Liscum said. “I got to sign at the beginning of the month, and we won a state championship for my school. It can’t be any better. I’m really proud of the boys. This was my main goal this year.”

Bloomsburg was led by a similar athlete in Paige Temple, who accounted for 42 goals and 23 assists on the season.

Much like Lewisburg, the Panthers ended a remarkable season with championship medals and Hershey chocolate. Their 1-0 win over Northern Catholic kicked off a special Saturday morning for District 4 at Hersheypark Stadium.

Bloomsburg’s first State Championship in girls soccer came on the foot of it’s all-time leading scorer after Rylee Klinger was pulled down in the box. Klinger made an outstanding run to the goal, leaving the defender little choice but to commit the ultimate foul and setup an isolated matchup with the keeper.

Temple was called on for the kick and finished with ease as Bloomsburg capped off the run.

It was fitting Temple would take the shot with Klinger’s contribution leading right to the season defining tally.

“The momentum was definitely with us in the first and second half, but especially in the second half,” Temple said. “We just had to get that one chance and take full advantage of the opportunity.”

Temple and Liscum celebrated the end to special four-year careers as both Bloomsburg and Lewisburg closed out on top.

For Southern Columbia’s Loren Gehret, who scored nine State Tournament goals, there’s two more years of chasing state titles. She was a difference maker for the Tigers, who won 2-1 over Greensburg CC Friday morning to win the Class A State Championship.

Gehret simply outworked Greensburg CC in the final 15 minutes of the State Championship.

With 12 minutes left she booted a ball to goal that setup a corner for Southern Columbia. It changed the field position for the defense. With 48 second left she intercepted a pass and pushed the ball away from Southern Columbia’s defensive third.

Those small moments were the difference in the win Friday morning, but they were there all season long. Gehret scored more than 30 goals on the season to go with more than 20 assists, but it was the little effort plays that made her so special.

“I never expected any of this to happen,” Gehret said. “I think our team really came through for the season. We’re going to go to chocolate world and just enjoy ourselves.”