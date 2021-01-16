Berwick, Pa. – It was a difficult shooting night as Berwick converted just ten of 39 attempts from the field and fell behind as Wyoming Valley West opened three quarters with double digit runs.

It all added up to a devastating 67-31 home loss for the Bulldogs, which posted single digit points in each of the first three quarters.

The Bulldogs fell behind early as Wyoming Valley West opened on a 10-0 run to force a timeout. Mason Mendyral, who led all scorers with 22 points, connected on a three and hit one of two from the line to help the Spartans build an early lead.

Berwick gave up an 11-0 run to open the second quarter. It was not much better after the half as Wyoming Valley West opened the third on a 13-0 run.

“The first two minutes of the third quarter the game was over,” Berwick coach Bob Calarco said. “I thought we had some momentum right before the half. We had some stuff to build on, but it didn’t work out.”

Berwick struggled to score points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs only posted eight points with six coming from Miles Doll, who did all his scoring in the final two minutes.

Doll charged in for a layup and was fouled in the process. He then hit a three on the next possession to cut into the Spartan’s lead.

“Miles has been struggling to get shots and that’s something we were really trying to work on,” Calarco said. “It was really encouraging to see him kind of get loose a little bit. Hopefully, it’s something he can continue to build on.”

Doll led Berwick with 13 points and three rebounds.

All the goodwill sparked by Doll’s run to close out the second quarter faded as Berwick only scored five in the third quarter.

Wyoming Valley West took advantage of Berwick’s lack of scoring to post 25 in the quarter and pull away for good.

Mendyral canned a trey and Kenny Brown hit all four of his attempts from the line over the eight-minute span.

“It’s something we are fighting with,” Calarco said. “It’s been a pattern every game so far this year. Starting out slow. Starting the second half slow. We’ve tried to figure out ways to improve upon it.”

It was backbreaking for the Bulldogs, who will have to gather themselves for a road game at Wilkes-Barre next Tuesday night. Wyoming Valley West will look to build a two-gaming winning streak as it welcomes in Pittston next Tuesday.

Wyoming Valley West 67, Berwick 31

Wyoming Valley West (67)

Tyress Harris 6 1-2 16; Zack Kanopke 0 1-2 1; Kenny Brown 1 4-4 6; Donte Rhodes 1 1-1 3; Ben Dubakas 1 1-1 3; Cole Gorham 3 0-3 6; Christian Michak 1 0-0 3; Mason Mendyral 6 6-9 22; Quadel Glaster 1 0-0 2; Brian Gill 0 1-2 1; John Mann 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 17-27 67.

Berwick (31)

Brayden Boone 0 0-0 0; Sean Murphy 1 2-2 4; Isaac Tripp 1 0-0 3; Alex Peters 1 0-0 2; Miles Doll 5 2-3 13; Tahsjee Taylor 1 3-4 6; Jordan Montes 0 1-2 1; Josh Persaud 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-11 31.

WVW 14 11 24 18—67

BER 6 8 5 12—31

3—Point Goals: Wyoming Valley West 8 (Harris 3, Michak, Mendyral, 4). Berwick 3 (Tripp, Doll, Taylor).

Records: Wyoming Valley West 1-1. Berwick 0-2.

Next: Pittston at Wyoming Valley West, 1/19, 7:30 p.m. Berwick at Wilkes-Barre, 1/19, 7 p.m.