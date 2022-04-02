State College, Pa. -- With spring's arrival, many golfers are dusting off their clubs and getting back into the swing of things. Now they have one more event to look forward to.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is headed to Beaver Stadium from June 2-5, according to GoPSUSports.com. Fans will have an opportunity to experience Topgolf from the historic home of Penn State Football. Targets will be on the field for fans to take aim from the stands.

Players will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience to tee it up inside historic Beaver Stadium and hit golf balls at on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer technology accurately traces the flight path of the golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game designed for all skill levels.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 and are being sold exclusively online at GoPSUsports.com/topgolflive.



