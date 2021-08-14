Las Vegas –UFC® returns to UFC APEX with a critical matchup in the stacked middleweight division, as No. 3 ranked contender Jared Cannonier collides with No. 9 Kelvin Gastelum. In the co-main event, relentless grapplers lock horns as Clay Guida meets Mark O. Madsen.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: CANNONIER vs GASTELUM will take place Saturday, August 21 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims airing on ESPN2 beginning at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET and the main card airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET.

Former heavyweight and light heavyweight Cannonier (13-5, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) returns to the Octagon after almost a year out of action looking to secure another signature knockout win. After debuting in the UFC middleweight division in 2018, Cannonier established himself as a top contender with three straight finishes over David Branch, Anderson Silva and Jack Hermansson. He now intends to become the first person to knock Gastelum out and reinsert himself into the championship conversation.

Gastelum (17-7, 1 NC fighting out of Yuma, Ariz.) has his sights set on breaking back into the top five of the division with a devastating performance. The youngest winner of The Ultimate Fighter, he has been a standout member of the UFC roster since joining in 2013, with notable victories over former UFC champions Johny Hendricks and Michael Bisping. Gastelum now seeks to prove that he is still one of the elite by taking out Cannonier.

UFC Hall of Famer and fan favorite Guida (36-17, fighting out of Johnsburg, Ill.) aims to stay unbeaten in 2021 as he competes in his 31st UFC bout. The lightweight record holder for control time and top position time, Guida’s legendary cardio and non-stop fighting style have earned him impressive wins over former UFC champions B.J. Penn, Anthony Pettis and Rafael Dos Anjos. He now plans to hand Madsen his first career loss in classic fashion.

Madsen (10-0, fighting out of Maribo, Denmark by way of Nykøbing Falster, Denmark) looks to extend his undefeated streak and notch the biggest victory of his MMA career. An Olympic silver medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling, he has showed off his well-rounded skillset by securing three wins by knockout and three via submission, including his first-round UFC debut win over Danilo Belluardo. Madsen now aims to make a case to break into the top 15 by finishing Guida.

Additional bouts on the card include:

