Boys

March 2

Class A

No. 5 Juniata Christian at No. 4 Lourdes Regional, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Millville at No. 2 St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Meadowbrooke Christian at No. 3 Sullivan County, 7 p.m.

March 3

Class AA

No. 8 Sayre at No. 1 Muncy, 7 p.m.

No. 5 East Juniata at No. 4 Canton, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Line Mountain at No. 2 Wyalusing, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Montgomery at No. 3 NEB, 7:30 p.m.

March 4

Class AAA

No. 8 Warrior Run at No. 1 Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Mount Carmel at No. 4 Wellsboro, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Bloomsburg at No. 2 Central Columbia, 8 p.m.

No. 6 South Williamsport at No. 3 Troy 7 p.m.

March 5

Class AAAA

No. 8 Midd-West at No. 1 Danville, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Athens at No. 4 Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Jersey Shore at No. 2 Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Shamokin at No. 3 Montoursville, 7 p.m.

Girls

March 3

Class A

No. 8 Juniata Christian at No. 1 Northumberland Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Meadowbrook Christian at No. 4 North Penn-Liberty, 7 p.m.

No. 7 St. John Neumann at No. 2 Sullivan County, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Montgomery at No. 3 Lourdes Regional, 6 p.m.

March 2

Class AA

No. 8 Muncy at No. 1 Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Wyalusing at No. 4 NEB, 7 p.m.

No. 7 East Juniata at No. 2 Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Millville at No. 3 South Williamsport, 6 p.m.

March 5

Class AAA

No. 8 Troy at No. 1 Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Line Mountain at No. 4 Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Wellsboro at No. 2 Towanda, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Hughesville at No. 3 Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

March 4

Class AAAA

No. 8 Midd-West at No. 1 Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Montoursville at No. 4 Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Danville at No. 2 Shamokin, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Milton at No. 3 Athens, 7 p.m.

March 12

Class AAAAA

No. 2 Shikellamy at No. 1 Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.