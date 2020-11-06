Williamsport, Pa. — There's nothing quite like watching two competitors unleash frustrations on each other for a prolonged period.

No, we’re not talking presidential debates – we’re talking UFC.

Unlike other fights that seem to have no end, the good thing about these fights is that there will be an end. Saturday is the Ultimate Fighting Championships of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira in Las Vegas.

The fights can be seen on ESPN+ at 7 p.m., but who wants to just preview the fights. Let’s take a listen to see what each fighter on the main card had to say about Saturday’s event.

Thiago Santos (21-7-0) vs. Glover Teixeira (31-7-0) (Main Event)

Let’s not waste any time with this one. Here’s the main event: two dominant light heavyweight fighters that can put a hurting on just about anybody.

Santos on the fight:

“I went through a hard time, but now I feel like I’m 100 percent. I feel good. I’m so excited to be back," Santos said.

“Glover is a tough guy. He’s doing very well. He fights so good. He has good strikes and is a dangerous fighter. I need to do my best.”

Teixeira on the fight:

“It’s amazing. I’m just glad to be here. It’s been a long camp. It’s been a long wait for this fight,” Teixeira said.

“The camp has been amazing. Just the way I’ve listened to my body. UFC is at a different level now with all the help they’ve given us.”

“I just have to be myself and be focused all the time. I can’t play around with this guy and keep the pressure on him. I have to finish this fight.”

Andrei Arlovski (29-19-0) vs. Tanner Boser (19-6-1)

The big boys will be in the lead up to the main event as Arlowski and Boser represent two of the top fighters from the heavyweight division. This is a classic fight between a new fighter and a seasoned veteran. Don’t get it twisted though, Arlovski is a not a steppingstone. Here’s what both fighters had to say Thursday at media day.

Arlovski on the fight:

“He’s pretty new and he’s so far the youngest one. I’m excited about this match. No doubt about his toughness. He’s young and dangerous. He’ll be ready to go,” Arlovski said.

“I have my plans, my goals, and my motivation. You can win a whole fight in one punch. I’m here to beat him. I’ve had a great camp. Great coaches. I’m ready to go. Like Nike, ‘just do it’.”

Boser on the fight:

“Arlovski is a veteran of veterans. He’s a former champion. He’s probably going to be in the Hall of Fame. This is a massive fight for me. He’s fought all the best guys in the world. It’s going to be a tough fight, but it’s an exciting opportunity for me,” Boser said.

“I’m on a two-fight winning streak. This will be my third fight of the year and if I win 2020 will be a good year for me.”

Raoni Barcelos (15-1-0) vs. Khalid Taha (13-2-0)

Barcelos and Taha are in a key matchup in the Bantamweight division as the fighters bring in just three combined losses. Barcelos boast a height advantage but Taha has the reach at 69 inches.

Barcelos on the fight:

“It’s going to be a really tough fight. He’s a tough guy. It’s going to be a great fight. I’m really happy,” Barcelos said.

“I want to show him how aggressive I am. I want to show everybody that I can be among the top ten.”

Taha on the fight:

“It was a tough year for everyone. I’m ready to be back and I’m happy to be back,” said Taha.

“I do everything to be as good as possible at everything. I just want to go all in and show myself and everybody else I deserve to be in the top ten.”

Ian Heinisch (14-3-0) vs. Brendan Allen (15-3-0)

The only all-American match of the night features Heinisch and Allen in the middleweight division. Heinisch did not take this fight or even questions lightly.

Heinisch on the fight:

“It’s the same mood. I made a lot of changes after the two close loses last year. I’m building a ton of momentum. I’m excited to have the Hurricane 2.0 put on another show this Saturday,” said Heinisch.

“I got to see him fight a new guy. I wasn’t impressed. It was a back-and-forth fight. It was an entertaining fight to watch, but I saw so many holes in his game. I believe I’m going to capitalize on that. The dude is not on my level and I’m going to give him his first lesson in the UFC.”

Allen on the fight:

“It’s just another fight. I have to go out and do what I have to do to get the win. It’s just another fight. That’s all it is to me," Allen said.

“I always focus on myself. I don’t really care what my opponent is doing. I can’t control what they are doing. I can only control my preparation.”

Claudia Gadelha (18-4-0) vs. Yan Xiaoana (12-1-0)

The final fight on the main card is a strawweight matchup between Gadelha and Xiaonan. It’s another vet verses newbie.

Gadelha on the fight:

“I really like the matchup. I feel like I have all the tools to beat her. I know how aggressive she is. I’m so happy with everything,” Gadelha said.

“I have a history in the division. This is what I’ve been doing my entire life. I’m still here. Fighting is my life. It’s what I do for a living. Beating Xiaonan should give me a title fight.”

Xiaoana on the fight (said through a translator):

“She believes everything comes in the end,” Xiaoana said.

“I don’t feel any actual emotions. Claudia can give her a bigger victory and it will prove how good she is.”