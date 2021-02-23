Los Angeles, Ca. – Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle roll over car crash early Tuesday morning according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency personnel was called to the scene at approximately 7:12 am. Tiger Woods was the only occupant of the vehicle and had to be removed from the wreckage using the “jaws of life”.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries” his agent, Mark Steinberg said in a statement. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”