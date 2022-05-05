Williamsport, Pa. —It was quite the weekend for Williamsport’s newest professional team as the City Lions FC got off to a 2-0 start with wins over Allentown United and New Jersey Alliance FC.

Along with picking victories up in the team’s first two games, several players and manager Kenneth Fern were named to the UPSL American Division I Team of the Week.

Kolachi Pombor, Tevin Beadle, and Logan Moore also received honors to go with Williamsport’s wildly successful opening weekend. Beadle scored the team’s first home goal in a 1-0 win over New Jersey last Sunday.

The City Lions will be back on the pitch Saturday at 2 p.m. to take on UCFSC Jefrey Mendoz at Loyalsock High School. Tickets are available at the gate for $8 with children getting in free.

