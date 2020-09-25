WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – With the graduation of two 1,000-point scorers in a large group of five that won a school-record 65 games, the Lycoming College women’s basketball team will turn the page to a new era in 2020-21 with the addition of seven newcomers, 28th-year head coach Christen Ditzler has announced.

All seven players hail from the Keystone state and the group gives the team added depth across the board, as three will move into guard slots, two into swing positions and two will play in the post. Five of the seven competed in the state tournament during their prep careers and five were multi-sport athletes.

The Warriors finished the season with a 15-11 record in 2019-20 and reached the MAC Commonwealth Championship for the fifth year in a row and seventh time in the last eight years. The team will return two starters, including senior Erica Lutz (Bernville, Pa./Hamburg), who earned Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth accolades after averaging 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds.

2020-21 Lycoming Freshmen Profiles

Cathryn Brought, G, 5-7, Wellsboro, Pa./Wellsboro Area – A four-year letterwinner in basketball and softball, a three-year letterwinner in swimming and a two-year letterwinner in soccer at Wellsboro Area … named Wellsboro’s Female Athlete of the Year as a senior … posted 799 career points, 453 rebounds, 140 assists and 202 steals in career … named team MVP as a senior, earning first-team all-region and all-league honors after averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game … named conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior after averaging 8.5 points and 2.4 steals per game … earned second-team all-league honors as a sophomore … a two-time first-team all-region softball selection after hitting .287 with 47 hits, two homers and 36 RBI in career … hit .329 as a freshman with four doubles and 14 RBI and .290 with two homers and 14 RBI as a junior.

Allison Butler, G, 5-7, Pine Grove, Pa./Pine Grove Area – A four-year letterwinner with the basketball team and a three-year letterwinner as a member of the track and field team at Pine Grove Area … earned second-team all-area honors as a senior … selected to play in the Schuylkill County Senior Charity Bowl All-Star Basketball Classic South team … helped team to district title and district runner-up finish as a freshman and sophomore, respectively … a thrower in track and field, qualifying for districts twice … finished third in districts in javelin as a junior (107-1) and as a sophomore (102-8) … member of National Honor Society … class salutatorian … also a member of Blackhawk Basketball Club Team … father, Ted, was a four-year letterwinner in wrestling at Lycoming from 1990-94, helping team to a MAC title in 1994.

Bryanna Hicks, G/F, 5-11, Mountville, Pa./Lancaster Catholic – A four-year letterwinner at Lancaster Catholic … team was in quarterfinals when season was halted during her senior year … scored nine points in state second round game against Southmoreland … averaged 9.5 points during senior year to go with 32 3-pointers made … helped team to state title as a sophomore, the semifinals as a freshman and quarterfinals as a junior … helped team to three section, league and district titles … also played with the NJ Scoreshots AAU club team.

Emily Lockard, F, 6-0, Benton, Pa./Benton Area – A four-year letterwinner in basketball and softball at Benton Area … reached 1,000 career points on Jan. 21 during senior year … three-time team MVP … two-time third-team all-state selection … a two-time first-team all-conference selection … averaged 19.0 points per game as a senior to earn second all-state and all-conference honors after averaging 17.7 points as a junior to earn her first set of honors … helped Benton to a pair of state tournament wins during her career … hit .265 with nine runs and six RBI as a first baseman and caught with the softball team … a member of the National Honor Society.

Mia Rudalavage, G, 5-3, Eynon, Pa./Valley View – A three-year letterwinner in basketball at Valley View … served as team’s point guard her final two years … averaged six points, three rebounds and three steals per game as a senior … averaged 7.1 points as a sophomore and 6.7 points as a junior … also a distance runner on the track and field team and a member of the football cheerleading squad … a member of the National Honor Society … also played with the NEPA Flames club team.

Jessica Shaver, G/F, 5-9, Luzerne, Pa./Wyoming Valley West – A two-year letterwinner in basketball, three-year letterwinner in soccer and four-year letterwinner in track and field at Wyoming Valley West … averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a senior … helped team earn trip to state tournament as a junior … named to Team Lojewski/Johnson in the Dr. George P. Moses Senior All-Star Classic … posted three goals and five assists as a forward in soccer as a senior, earning honorable mention all-conference honors … played with the Black Team in the Wyoming Valley Conference Senior Classic soccer game … a sprinter and jumper and track and field … a three-time district qualifier … finished sixth in triple jump (35-0.75) 19th in 100-meter dash (13.47) and 21st in long jump (14-8.25) in district as a junior.

Alyssa Zorbaugh, F, 5-10, York, Pa./West York – A four-year letterwinner in basketball and a three-year letterwinner in lacrosse at West York … earned second-team all-league and honorable mention all-area honors as a senior while helping team to division championship, the district semifinals and a berth in the state tournament with a 21-7 record … earned honorable mention all-league honors as a junior.