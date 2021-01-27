Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Bloomsburg University baseball team is ready to get back on the diamond after its hot-start in 2020 was cut short due to COVID-19.

The Huskies look to pick up where they left off as they open the 2021 campaign at Shepherd University this season.

In 2020, the Huskies raced out to a 9-1 record, with their only loss coming in just the second game of the season. They were on an eight-game winning streak and on the verge of starting conference play when the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach Mike Collins sits at 314 career wins, which is tied with Matt Haney for most wins at Bloomsburg.

In an attempt to maximize the opportunity to play and limit travel, Bloomsburg will play a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference-only schedule, which consists of Friday-Saturday home-and-home doubleheaders. The season will culminate in the PSAC tournament beginning on May 12, with the winner advancing to the NCAA tournament in mid-May.

The Huskies are scheduled to open the season on the road against Shepherd on March 12 for a 12:00 p.m. doubleheader. The Rams will then come to Bloomsburg on Saturday, March 13 for a 12:00 p.m. twin bill at Danny Litwhiler Field. The Huskies and Rams are tied in the all-time series 10-10, but Bloomsburg has won three of the last five games.

Bloomsburg will then head to Kutztown, PA for a doubleheader against the Golden Bears on Friday, March 19 at 12:00 p.m. Kutztown will come to Bloomsburg on Saturday, March 20 for a 12:00 p.m. doubleheader. The Golden Bears hold a slight 114-113-1 advantage in the storied history between the two teams, though Bloomsburg has won eight of the last 10 meetings.

The Huskies remain in Bloomsburg for the opening doubleheader of the next series as they welcome West Chester to Danny Litwhiler for a 12:00 p.m. start on Friday, March 26. Bloomsburg will make the quick trip to West Chester on Saturday, March 27 for a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader to round out the series. West Chester holds the 69-33 advantage in the all-time series and has won eight of the last 10 contests between the two teams.

Bloomsburg once again hits the road on Friday, April 2 to face East Stroudsburg in a 12:00 p.m. doubleheader before returning home against Warriors on Saturday, April 3 for a 12:00 p.m. twin bill. In the all-time series, ESU has a slight 105-104-4 edge though Bloomsburg has won seven of the last 10 games, including three of the four meetings in 2019.

The Huskies will be off the weekend of April 9-10 and returns to action against Mansfield on April 16 for a 12:00 p.m. doubleheader in Bloomsburg. The Huskies will head to Mansfield on Saturday, April 17 for a pair of games beginning at 12:00 p.m. Mansfield holds a 134-121 advantage in the all-time series, though Bloomsburg has won nine of the last 10 games, including both season series in 2018 and 2019.

Millersville will travel to Bloomsburg on Friday, April 23 for a 12:00 p.m. doubleheader to kick off the season series before the Huskies go there for a 12:00 p.m. twin bill on Saturday, April 24. The Marauders own a 109-84 advantage in the all-time series and have won six of the last 10 games. Bloomsburg won a pair of games against Millersville in the 2019 PSAC tournament.

Bloomsburg will head to Lock Haven University on Friday, April 30 for a 12:00 p.m. doubleheader against the Bald Eagles before returning home on Saturday, May 1 for a pair of games beginning at 12:00 p.m. Bloomsburg holds a 112-73 advantage in the all-time series and has won seven of the last 10 games, including six-straight wins.

The Huskies kick off their final regular-season series on Friday, May 7 against Shippensburg at 12:00 p.m. before traveling to the Raiders for their regular-season finale on Saturday, May 8 at 12:00 p.m. The Raiders hold the 120-80 advantage in the all-time series, though Bloomsburg has won seven of the last 10 contests.

The 2021 PSAC Tournament will kick off on May 12 and will be hosted by Slippery Rock University. The tournament concludes on Saturday, May 15.

Due to current Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations and COVID-19 protocols on campus, there will be no spectators permitted at any home contest this season. All home baseball games for the Huskies will have live stats available for fans.

All links for live stats, both home and away when available, will be posted on buhuskies.com. Please refer the baseball page for any schedule updates throughout the season.

The Huskies will begin the year ranked 21st in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll.